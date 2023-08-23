Roads damaged in Mandi, Kullu, apple growers in a quandary

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, August 22

Apple growers of Mandi and Kullu districts are in a quandary due to poor condition of roads after the rain disaster from August 11 to 14. Most of the rural roads in villages are not metalled, which have become slippery, rendering them unsuitable for transportation.

Chandigarh-Manali NH blocked Due to huge damage between Mandi and Pandoh, the Chandigarh-Manali highway has been blocked to traffic since August 11. Two days ago, the National Highways Authority of India had restored this highway partially for the movement of light vehicles between Mandi and Kullu through a link road near Pandoh but it was blocked again following heavy rain. The alternative route between Mandi and Kullu via Kataula is also unfit for the movement of loaded heavy vehicles.

Some rural roads in villages in the apple belt areas of Seraj in Mandi and Sainj valley of Kullu district, where apple yield is ready for harvest, are still blocked. Due to poor road connectivity, the apple growers of both the districts were facing difficulty in transporting their apple produce .

Due to huge damage between Mandi and Pandoh, the Chandigarh-Manali highway has been blocked to traffic since August 11. As a result, the district administration, Kullu, has advised the apple growers to transport their apple produce to the market in light vehicles like pick-ups and mini trucks. In Mandi circle 14 roads are still blocked to traffic, while three roads are blocked in Kullu circle.

Apple growers alleged that at the time of such a calamity, light carrier vehicle operators were fleecing apple growers indiscriminately.

Nakul Khullar, recipient of the prestigious Award of Excellence in horticulture sector and an apple grower from Kullu, said “Following the direction issued by the Chief Minister, the restoration work of roads is in progress in Kullu. But due to damage to the Chandigarh-Manali highway between Mandi and Pandoh, we are unable to transport our apple produce to distant markets in heavy vehicles because the road is not fit for their movement.”

“Taking the advantage of this situation, the light carrier vehicles operators were fleecing apple growers. They were overcharging for transporting the apple crop to distant markets,” he remarked.

