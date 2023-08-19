Roads damaged, schools to remain closed today

Solan, August 18
The SDM, Kasauli, today ordered the closure of nine government schools as well as all government schools in Kot Beja gram panchayat of the subdivision tomorrow as roads leading to these institutions had been damaged due to rain.
SDM Gaurav Mahajan issued orders stating that Government High School, Ghyan, and all schools in Kot Beja gram panchayat in Kasauli subdivision as well as Government Primary Complex School, Pratha, and Government Primary Schools at Barog, Nabho, Narayani, Jakhroda, Kyarwa, Jandori and Kamlog would remain closed tomorrow as all roads leading to these institutions were sinking after a recent spell of rain.
The Public Works Department is yet to restore the roads, so these schools have been closed to avert mishaps. Hundreds of children from nearby villages study in these schools. As many as 12 roads are yet to be restored in Kasauli subdivision.
