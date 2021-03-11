Roads full of potholes in Baddi

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Roads full of potholes
INTERNAL roads of Baddi are crying for the attention of the civic authorities. The potholes on the roads are increasing in size and are an invitation to accidents. Despite crores of rupees being collected as taxes, this sorry state of roads is a question mark on the functioning of the Baddi municipal committee. — Raman, BADDI
Buses parked on roadsides
THE Dharamsala bypass has been occupied by private Volvo buses for parking. The buses are parked on the road in such a manner that at times, it is difficult for even small vehicles to pass through. The authorities should check this illegal parking on the stretch to ensure that commuters don’t suffer inconvenience. — Rishab, Dharamsala
Road not metalled for three years
Aroad from Sainj Khad to Dhar Chandana in Kupvi tehsil has not been metalled for the last three years. The tenders for metalling the road were floated in 2019 but the work is still pending, causing inconvenience to people. The authorities concerned should complete the work quickly. — Vinod, Kupvi
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Wholesale inflation at record high of 15.08%
Pricey essentials lead to spike | 13th month of double-digit...
Gyanvapi mosque: Protect area where ‘Shivling’ found, but allow Muslims to offer namaz, orders Supreme Court
Refuses to stay lower court proceedings | Removes curbs on d...
Govt allows wheat export orders placed till May 13
Don’t restrict supply: US to india
Baramulla attack: Worker dies as burqa-clad ultra hurls grenade at shop
3 hurt; all from Jammu region