Roads in state to be free of stray cattle soon, says minister

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, February 3

The roads in the state will be free of stray cattle by June as the stray cattle would be moved to cow sanctuaries, said Rural Development Minister Virender Kanwar here today.

He said the government had already moved over 20,000 stray cattle to either cow shelter homes or sanctuaries. He said there were over 3,40,000 stray cattle in the state of which only 6,000 were in shelter homes. Stray cattle has become a menace, causing road mishaps. Over Rs 42 crore had been spent so far in protection of ‘Gau Vansh’, he said.

“Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur announced major sops during the statehood day that would benefit needy, including free electricity up to 60 units and at Rs 1 up to 125 units per month. Thakur had also announced implementation of the Sixth Pay Commission. It will be a big financial support for employees while adding additional expenditure of Rs 3,000 crore on state exchequer,” he said.

According to Kanwar, the schemes, including health insurance, Sahara Yojana, Jan Manch and Swavalamban Yojana, had brought smile to thousands of people.