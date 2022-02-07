Roads to be cattle-free by July: Virender Kanwar

Our Correspondent

UNA, FEBRUARY 6

Rural Development and Animal Husbandry Minister Virender Kanwar today said there were about 34,000 stray cattle on the roads of Himachal Pradesh when their government came to power and that during the last four years, 20,000 such animals had been provided shelter in various cattle shelter homes and sanctuaries set up by the government.

Addressing mediapersons here, Kanwar said the state government had set a target of “cattle-free roads” by the end of July.

He said the government would soon bring about a strict legislation to punish owners who let loose their unproductive cattle on the streets, adding that 95 per cent of the cattle were now digitally tagged, making it easy to identify its owner.

The minister said Janmanch has been a very popular programme of the Jai Ram Thakur government, under which 232 meetings had been held where 54,000 public grievances had been addressed.

He said Himachal Pradesh had achieved 100 per cent coverage of LPG connections in kitchens by distributing free 3,23,000 connections under the Grahini Suvidha Yojna, on which a sum of Rs 120 crore had been spent.

Kanwar informed that 5,17 lakh families had been registered under the state government’s HIMCARE scheme, which provides the same benefits as Ayushman scheme of the Union government.