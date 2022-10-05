Roads to Kullu to be sealed

Our Correspondent

KULLU, OCTOBER 4

All entry routes to Kullu town will be sealed for general traffic when the cavalcade of Prime Minister Narendra Modi moves from the Bhuntar airport to the Rath ground tomorrow.

Additional SP Sagar Chander told mediapersons that the Prime Minister’s cavalcade would come from Bhuntar to Dhalpur via the Kullu bypass and roads could be sealed any time after 2.30 pm.

He said that traffic coming to Kullu would be stopped at Sarabai, Sainik Chowk at Bhuntar, Manikaran Chowk on the left bank, Hathithan Chowk at Bhuntar to Shangribagh opposite Kullu town and the gurdwara in Akhara Bazaar to Dhalpur.

Chander said that traffic would be halted only during the movement of the Prime Minister’s cavalcade. Traffic restrictions are only for tomorrow. The Prime Minister is scheduled to arrive around 3 pm and depart at 4 pm.

#Kullu #narendra modi