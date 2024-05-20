Roadside dumping

DEBRIS has been lying on the side of the road at the Malyana bus stop, causing great inconvenience to the commuters. The debris has taken over a part of the road, raising concerns of possible injuries due to accidents. The authorities concerned should remove the debris from here. Rattan, Shimla

Checkpost causing frequent traffic snarls

VEHICLES approaching Shimla slow down considerably after crossing Shoghi, 10-12 km from Shimla. This is possibly because of the checking of vehicles at the police checkpost in Shoghi. Even late in the evenings, traffic moves at a snail’s pace, causing a lot of inconvenience to the commuters. The authorities concerned should look into the matter to ease the flow of traffic. Rajan, Shimla

Poor management at Solan hospital

THE management of Civil Hospital is very poor. Most of the time, it is very difficult to visit doctors due to which patients have to face problems. Not only this, test reports are being given after a gap of two-three days. The hospital management needs to improve its operations.

Meena, Solan

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Shimla