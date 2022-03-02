Roadside parking causes traffic jams in Kangra

Tribune News Service

Lalit Mohan

Dharamsala, March 1

Vehicles parked along roads lead to traffic jams here.

The Kangra SDM had issued orders that white or yellow line along the roads should be treated as the parking area. If any vehicle was found parked along the road, action would be taken against the owner as per the provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.

High fee to blame The district admn has created ample parking places near the temple and administrative complex.

Besides, there are a few private parking places also where parking contractors charge Rs30 to Rs50 per vehicle.

Due to the high cost, many people prefer not to park their vehicles in the lots.

However, the notification of the SDM has remained on the paper and people continue to park their vehicles along roads. In some areas, owners of commercial vehicles have made roadsides their permanent parking places. Some buildings are housing banks where many costomers come daily. Since no parking is available near the buildings, they have to park their vehicles on roadsides.

Nitesh Chaudhary of Kangra said some parking places had been created by societies on government lands taken on lease. The administration should check the parking rates.

Rakesh Sharma, another resident of the town, said encroachments by some shopkeepers on the main road passing through the city was also responsible for traffic congestion.