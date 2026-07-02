Box: Robotic surgery at SLBS Government Medical College, Ner Chowk, is transforming cancer treatment and minimally invasive care, bringing world-class surgical technology closer to patients in Himachal Pradesh

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Box: The initiative has enabled surgeons to perform highly complex procedures with remarkable precision

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Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri Government Medical College and Hospital (SLBSGMCH), Ner Chowk, is ushering in a new era of advanced healthcare in Himachal Pradesh with its state-of-the-art robotic surgery programme. Since becoming operational earlier this year, the initiative has enabled surgeons to perform highly complex procedures with remarkable precision, significantly improving outcomes for patients, particularly those undergoing cancer treatment.

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The hospital installed the advanced Da Vinci Xi robotic surgical system in January 2026 at a cost of nearly Rs 28 crore. Before the launch, surgeons from the Departments of General Surgery and Obstetrics and Gynaecology underwent extensive training through simulator-based modules, wet-lab exercises and observerships at leading medical institutions in Ghaziabad and Mohali, ensuring they were fully equipped to use the sophisticated technology.

The robotic surgery facility was inaugurated by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on March 6, with three successful robot-assisted procedures performed on the very first day under expert supervision. Routine robotic surgeries commenced later that month in the Department of General Surgery, while the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology began offering the service in May after completing specialised training. At present, robotic-assisted surgeries are being conducted five days a week across both departments.

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The programme has already crossed a significant milestone, with 61 robot-assisted surgeries successfully completed. Of these, 51 procedures were carried out by the Department of General Surgery and 10 by the Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology.

Beyond routine operations such as gallbladder removal and hernia repair, the robotic platform has expanded the hospital’s capability to perform complex cancer surgeries. Surgeons have successfully undertaken advanced procedures, including a right hemicolectomy for a neuroendocrine tumour of the appendix and a low anterior resection with total mesorectal excision for rectal cancer. These achievements have strengthened access to specialised oncological care within the state, reducing the need for patients to travel outside Himachal for advanced treatment.

The technology has also enhanced women’s healthcare services. The Department of Obstetrics and Gynaecology has successfully performed robotic hysterectomies for fibroid uterus and abnormal uterine bleeding, besides carrying out a robotic procedure for an ovarian cyst. According to Principal Dr Rajesh Kumar, robotic surgery offers several advantages over conventional surgery, including smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, less post-operative pain, shorter hospital stays and faster recovery. These benefits not only improve patient comfort but also contribute to quicker rehabilitation and better clinical outcomes.

The success of the programme reflects the coordinated efforts of surgeons, anaesthesiologists, operation theatre technicians, nursing officers and support staff. The institution also acknowledged the contributions of former Principal Dr DK Verma, Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Ratti Ram Negi and Additional Director (Administration) Sanjeev Kumar in establishing and strengthening the service. With robotic-assisted surgery firmly integrated into its healthcare services, SLBSGMCH-Nerchowk is emerging as a centre for advanced minimally invasive and cancer surgery, bringing cutting-edge medical care within easier reach of the people of Himachal Pradesh.