Robotic surgery system installed at Tanda college

Dr Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College (RPGMC), Tanda, achieved a major breakthrough in healthcare on Friday with the successful installation of a state-of-the-art robotic surgery system worth Rs 28 crore. Imported from the United States, the high-tech equipment is a key step in Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu’s vision to bring advanced medical technology to Himachal Pradesh.

Advertisement

Dr Avaninder Kumar, Additional Director (Administration), said the system’s demonstration is underway and the final report is awaited from the technical committee. Following successful trials, efforts will be made to overcome operational challenges, which include setting up a dedicated anaesthesia workstation and replacing outdated 1997 air conditioning units, as the system requires precise temperature and humidity control.

This cutting-edge robotic facility is expected to revolutionise surgical procedures by offering minimally invasive options that ensure faster recovery, reduced risk, and enhanced precision. It is a significant relief for patients from six districts—Kangra, Chamba, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Kullu—who often have to travel outside the state for such advanced treatments.

Advertisement

Alongside Tanda, a similar installation has been completed at Chamiyana in Shimla. Dr Milap Sharma, Principal of RPGMC, highlighted that the technology will be particularly beneficial in departments like general surgery, urology, gastroenterology, gynaecology and renal transplants. It will aid in minimising blood loss, enhancing surgical accuracy and reducing human error.

To ensure optimal use of the system, specialised training will be provided to surgeons and support staff. Dr Sharma also emphasised that this project, strongly backed by CM Sukhu, will greatly improve access to quality healthcare and save time and expenses for patients from remote regions. This initiative marks a transformative step toward modern, tech-enabled healthcare in Himachal Pradesh.