Rock bolting tech to be used to check landslides in Mandi

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 3

After receiving a detailed report from the Geological Survey of India (GSI), the district administration is geared up to undertake remedial measures to protect flood-affected places in Mandi district.

Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary said that protection work at the landslide site in front of the Vishwakarma Temple Chowk near the old Suketi bridge in Mandi would be done at a cost of Rs 1 crore. He added that modern technology of rock bolting would be used for the purpose. The Public Works Department has prepared a preliminary estimate for it. An initial amount of Rs 30 lakh was released for the work last week and the department had been instructed to float a tender immediately.

Chaudhary said, “At the same time, as part of the measures to solve the problem of landslides in Tarna hill of Mandi, besides filling cracks in the hills with suitable material, measures to stop seepage and proper drainage system along with other protection works will be undertaken.”

He said, “Instructions have been given to the officials concerned to prepare an estimate within a week for channelling a drain in Jukain village of Sarkaghat. Nearly 400 m to 500 m stretch will be channelled. The officials have been asked to prepare estimates regarding protection works at the affected places at Tatih in Sarkaghat, Riur and Narera in Dharampur and Phagwan and Dhanotu in Sundernagar.”

The Deputy Commissioner said, “On the basis of the GSI report, the PWD and the Jal Shakti Department have been asked to prepare estimates for protection works at all the sites within a week. Estimates given by the departments will be sent for approval under the State Disaster Mitigation Fund (SDMF). Works like channelling drains, rock-bolting, land filling and conservation, protection work, erecting ditches, etc. will be undertaken.”

He said that the help of experts from the IIT-Mandi was being taken to survey other landslide affected and other vulnerable sites in Mandi district. A team of scientists would soon visit identified places in the district and submit its report regarding preventive measures.

