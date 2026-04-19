Rohit, Geeta adjudged best athletes at Dharamsala college

More than 333 awards and certificates were given away to students for their outstanding performances in various fields during the annual prize distribution ceremony for the 2025-26 academic session organised at the Government College of Teacher Education in Dharamsala on Friday. Second semester students Rohit Kumar and Geeta were awarded the best athlete titles, while Vishal Jaryal and Ankita were given honours for excellence in cultural activities. Diksha and Aditya were recognised as outstanding volunteers by the Rover-Ranger unit.

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Municipal Councillor Devendra Singh Jaggi was the chief guest on the occasion while Mayor Neenu Sharma was the guest of honour. Principal Yuvraj Singh Pathania presented the annual report of the college, highlighting the institution’s achievements in academics, cultural activities and sports over the past year.

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Jaggi, while addressing the gathering, congratulated the college fraternity and the award-winning trainees for their dedication, honesty and commitment that were the key to success in any field. He underlined the evolving role of teachers, stating that education should go beyond academics and focus equally on character-building, moral values, leadership skills and social responsibility.