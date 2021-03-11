Rohru gets projects worth Rs 102 crore

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 20

CM Jai Ram Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 29 development projects worth Rs 102 crore in the Rohru Assembly constituency of Shimla district today.

Thakur, while addressing a public meeting at Rohru, announced the opening of sub-tehsils at Samarkot and Dhamwari and a CT scan facility at the Civil Hospital there. He also announced Rs 11,000 each from his discretionary fund for every Mahila Mandal, which participated in the function.

He said that during the Covid outbreak, the national leadership had ensured that no one was deprived of food, mask, sanitiser and other essential commodities. He added that the state government also took effective steps to curb the spread of the virus.

He said that all projects he was inaugurating were completed within the stipulated time. “The BJP is a party of common people while the Congress is a party of a particular family.” He announced several schemes, including upgrade of schools and health institutions, and laid the foundation stone of roads.