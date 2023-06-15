Rohru girl tops state in NEET

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 14

With 705 marks out of 720 in the NEET (UG), Charvi Sapta from Rohru has emerged the state topper. She has secured 136th position in the All India Rankings.

According Vidyapeeth, from where she took coaching, Charvi has scored the highest marks ever by a student from the state. “It’s the first time that a student from the state has scored over 700 marks in the NEET exam. The previous highest score was 690,” said an official from the institute.

Meanwhile, her parents are over the moon. “She has been a topper right through her school, so we knew she would do well, but she has performed beyond our expectations. We are extremely proud of her,” said Sarla Sapta, Charvi’s mother.

Charvi did her schooling up to Class X in Rohru and then moved to DAV Lakkar Bazaar here for her senior secondary education. “After doing her Class XII, she joined Vidyapeeth for NEET coaching,” added her mother.

Charvi’s father KL Sapta is a school lecturer in Shimla.