Rohru, Jubbal get Rs 215 cr projects

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 27

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur today inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 215 crore in the Rohru and Jubbal-Kotkhai Assembly constituencies of Shimla district.

Thakur, while addressing a ‘Pragatisheel Himachal: Sathapna Ke 75 Varsh’ function at Rohru, announced that an ultrasound machine, a laparoscopy machine and an ABG machine would be provided to the Civil Hospital, Rohru, besides a sewerage scheme for Chirgaon.

He said that the people of the state had made up their mind to once again vote for the BJP like they did in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Goa. He added that the Congress was a leaderless and issueless party both at the centre and in the state. “Several leaders have left the party. The future lies only with the BJP as all other political parties are sinking ships,” he claimed.

He said that the state government had spent Rs 125 crore on the construction of roads and bridges and Rs 250 crore on various Jal Shakti Department schemes in Rohru. He added that a fire post was opened at Chirgaon.

Thakur inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development projects worth Rs 29.65 crore in Rohru. Later, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 43 developmental projects worth Rs 186 crore at Jubbal.

He said that there had been two Chief Ministers from the area, it still did not have an SDM office. “The opening of two SDM offices and a BDO office by the present state government is a record in itself,” he claimed.

He urged people to give their wholehearted support and strengthen the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi so that the pace of development continues uninterrupted in the state. He said all genuine demands of the area would be considered sympathetically.