Rohru SBI official held for alleged role in interstate drug network

A State Bank of India (SBI) loan manager working in Rohru, Shimla, has been arrested for his alleged involvement in an interstate drug network.

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The accused has been identified as Tarun Thakur, a resident of Chogtali village in Sirmaur district, presently posted as a loan manager at SBI Rohru.

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According to the police, in February 2026, a woman was arrested with 13.46 grams of chitta, which led to the arrest of an Amritsar-based interstate drug kingpin, Lucas alias Lucky, on March 17. On April 6, the police also arrested three more individuals — Ashish alias Gandhi, Manoj Thakur alias Sunny, and Khushi Ram alias Kush — for their involvement in the network.

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Providing details, Shimla Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Gaurav Singh, said that further investigation revealed Tarun’s involvement in the network. “It was found that Tarun was actively involved in chitta trafficking and was in direct contact with Lucas. They had multiple financial transactions, confirming his involvement. Tarun was actively supplying heroin in the Rohru area,” he said.

The SSP further added that so far, six individuals involved in the network had been arrested, and further investigation was underway.

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Also Read: Peon of JMFC court in Shimla's Theog arrested for being involved in drug trade

In a separate case, the police have also arrested a person — identified as Hitender Mehta alias Rinku —working as a peon in the JFMC Court, Theog, in Shimla district, for involvement in the illicit drug trade. The accused has been identified as Hitender Mehta alias Rinku, currently working as a peon in the court.

According to police, on April 12, the district police, on the basis of a tip-off, had arrested an individual named Kuldeep Verma, a resident of Naleha village in Theog with 8.34 grams of chitta. A case was registered and an investigation was initiated.

“During the investigation, the accused revealed that he had purchased the contraband to supply it to Hitender, making him a suspect in the case. The police examined digital and financial evidence, including WhatsApp chats between the two, which contained conversations about the sale and purchase of contraband, confirming their involvement in the drug trade,” the SSP said.