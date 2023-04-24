Rohru teacher bags award

Shimla, April 23
The founder and headmistress of The Foundation Years Preschool, Rohru, Ridhima Thakur, has been conferred the ‘Excellence in Preschool Pedagogy’ award.
The award was presented to her yesterday at a ceremony held in Chandigarh. The event was attended by MP Suresh Prabhu and Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Cornered Amritpal Singh surrenders, arrested
Held in Moga’s Rode village where he was anointed ‘Waris Pun...
Another round of India-China talks, Depsang sticking point
India, China commanders meet on Indian side of Chushul-Moldo...