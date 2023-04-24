Rohru teacher bags award

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 23

The founder and headmistress of The Foundation Years Preschool, Rohru, Ridhima Thakur, has been conferred the ‘Excellence in Preschool Pedagogy’ award.

The award was presented to her yesterday at a ceremony held in Chandigarh. The event was attended by MP Suresh Prabhu and Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta.