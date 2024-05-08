Rohru’s Dhriti clinches third rank in state

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 7

Dhriti Tegta, a student of Glory International School, Rohru, has scored 697 out of 700 marks in Class X, securing the third spot in the state.

She is the daughter of chemistry lecturer Mohinder Pal Tegta and homemaker Manish Tegta.

“I am overwhelmed with the result. I was expecting good marks. However, I would have never expected that I would be third in the state,” said Dhriti, who is studying in Class XI in the non-medical stream. Dhriti says she wants to become an aeronautical engineer.

Attributing her achievement to her hard work and the efforts of the faculty, Dhriti’s father said, “Of course, she worked hard. But, her teachers also deserve a lot of credit for her success.”

Her mother said she was thrilled with the achievement, noting that this was just the beginning of her daughter’s long journey to success.

As for her success mantra, Dhriti said regular self-study after school and managing the workload helped her attain success in the Class X examinations.

