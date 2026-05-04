Rohtang route set to reopen up to Marhi, tourists to get snow access

The snow-clad landscapes of Rohtang Pass are set to welcome tourists once again, with the district administration initiating the process to reopen the Manali-Rohtang road up to Marhi, a key tourist halt short of the pass.

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A joint inspection of the stretch from Gulaba to Marhi was conducted on Saturday by a team comprising Manali SDM Gunjeet Singh Cheema, Manali DSP KD Sharma and Major MS Parmar of the Border Roads Organisation’s Project Deepak. Officials said the road was found safe and fully functional.

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Following the inspection, a proposal has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner’s office to allow vehicles with valid Rohtang permits to travel up to Marhi. The road will, however, remain closed on Tuesdays for maintenance by the Border Roads Organisation.

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Officials said once formal orders are issued, tourists will be able to access snow points at Marhi, though travel beyond this point towards the Rohtang summit will remain restricted until further clearance.

The development is expected to boost tourism in Manali, where hotel occupancy has recently surged to around 80 per cent. The reopening comes later than last year, when Marhi was opened on April 21.

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A permit system will continue for vehicles crossing Gulaba. As per National Green Tribunal guidelines, only 1,200 vehicles — 800 petrol and 400 diesel — are allowed per day, subject to online permits. A police barrier will be set up at Marhi to regulate movement.

The Border Roads Organisation is currently clearing snow from the remaining stretch and full reopening of the pass is expected soon.

Meanwhile, the opening of the Atal Tunnel has significantly altered tourist movement patterns, with many visitors now heading towards Lahaul valley destinations such as Sissu and Koksar for snow experiences. The tunnel has also helped reduce traffic pressure on the Rohtang route.

Authorities have advised tourists to follow all guidelines and restrictions, especially in areas prone to avalanches near the tunnel and higher reaches.