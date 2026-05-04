icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rohtang route set to reopen up to Marhi, tourists to get snow access

Rohtang route set to reopen up to Marhi, tourists to get snow access

article_Author
Abhinav Vashisht
Kullu, Updated At : 03:00 AM May 04, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The development is expected to boost tourism in Manali, where hotel occupancy has surged to 80%. File
Advertisement

The snow-clad landscapes of Rohtang Pass are set to welcome tourists once again, with the district administration initiating the process to reopen the Manali-Rohtang road up to Marhi, a key tourist halt short of the pass.

Advertisement

A joint inspection of the stretch from Gulaba to Marhi was conducted on Saturday by a team comprising Manali SDM Gunjeet Singh Cheema, Manali DSP KD Sharma and Major MS Parmar of the Border Roads Organisation’s Project Deepak. Officials said the road was found safe and fully functional.

Advertisement

Following the inspection, a proposal has been sent to the Deputy Commissioner’s office to allow vehicles with valid Rohtang permits to travel up to Marhi. The road will, however, remain closed on Tuesdays for maintenance by the Border Roads Organisation.

Advertisement

Officials said once formal orders are issued, tourists will be able to access snow points at Marhi, though travel beyond this point towards the Rohtang summit will remain restricted until further clearance.

The development is expected to boost tourism in Manali, where hotel occupancy has recently surged to around 80 per cent. The reopening comes later than last year, when Marhi was opened on April 21.

Advertisement

A permit system will continue for vehicles crossing Gulaba. As per National Green Tribunal guidelines, only 1,200 vehicles — 800 petrol and 400 diesel — are allowed per day, subject to online permits. A police barrier will be set up at Marhi to regulate movement.

The Border Roads Organisation is currently clearing snow from the remaining stretch and full reopening of the pass is expected soon.

Meanwhile, the opening of the Atal Tunnel has significantly altered tourist movement patterns, with many visitors now heading towards Lahaul valley destinations such as Sissu and Koksar for snow experiences. The tunnel has also helped reduce traffic pressure on the Rohtang route.

Authorities have advised tourists to follow all guidelines and restrictions, especially in areas prone to avalanches near the tunnel and higher reaches.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts