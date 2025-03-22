Role of sports for good health discussed

Government Degree College, Lylh Kothi, hosted its 6th annual sports meet on Friday, bringing together young athletes to compete in a range of disciplines. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation, highlighting the spirit of sportsmanship and healthy competition.

Prof Anit Kumar was the chief guest, while Prof Jitendra Vashisth attended as the special guest. Addressing the participants, Prof Anit Kumar spoke about the historical significance of sports and their role in maintaining physical and mental well-being. He encouraged the students to actively engage in sports and extended his best wishes to all competitors.

The event kicked off with the girls’ 100m race, where third-year student Nikita secured the first position, followed by Anjali in second and Muskan in third. In the boys’ 100m race, Akshay clinched first place, while Arvind and Sachin finished second and third, respectively.

The girls’ 400m race saw Sanjana emerge as the winner, with Anjali and Nikita claiming second and third places. In the boys’ 800m race, Arvind finished first, followed by Laxman in second and Sachin in third.

In the javelin throw event, Archana secured first place among girls, with Anjana and Jyoti taking second and third places, respectively. Among the boys, Sonu claimed first place, while Sachin and Himanyu finished second and third, respectively.

The high jump competition was fiercely contested, with Nikita winning the girls’ category, followed by Sanjana and Anjali. In the boys’ category, Himanyu took the top spot, while Akshay and Arvind secured second and third places.

In the long jump event, Akshay emerged victorious among the boys, with Arvind and Sachin finishing second and third. In the girls’ category, Sanjana claimed first place, followed by Nikita and Anjana.

The event concluded with the presentation of the Best Athlete Award, which was given to second-year student Sanjana in the girls’ category and third-year student Akshay in the boys’ category.