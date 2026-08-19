Ronhat college’s long wait for campus continues in Sirmaur district

For many girl students of Government College, Ronhat in Shillai subdivision of Sirmaur district, education begins after household chores and farm work. For these girls belonging to financially weak families, the Ronhat college meant that they needn’t have to go to distant towns for higher education. Yet, even nine years after its establishment, the college is still waiting for the necessary infrastructure and the staff required to fulfil that promise. Government College, Ronhat, started taking shape in September 2017. On September 18, 2017, residents of Rast village had donated 35 bighas to the state government for the construction of the college building. The villagers donated the prime land, valued at crores of rupees, hoping that generations of their children would have access to higher education.

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The government had sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the construction of the college and Rs 5.64 crore was made available to the Public Works Department (PWD) but it still does not have a permanent campus. Around Rs 1.28 crore has been spent on the construction of its building, with two floors at the lintel level on the front side. The college initially functioned from a panchayat building and had been operating from a private rented premises since 2021 at a monthly rent of Rs 27,189.

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Former panchayat pradhan Satpal Chauhan and villager Hari Singh Thakur, who were associated with the land donation, recall that they had hoped to get a permanent college campus. Block Development Committee member Ravinder Singh Thakur and panchayati raj representatives stress the need to make higher education accessible to children belonging to remote areas and financially weak families.

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Declining enrolment

Enrolment in the Ronhat college has declined. It had 182 students, including 111 girls, in 2021-22 but the count fell to 147 in 2022-23, 132 in 2023-24, 104 in 2024-25 and 103 in 2025-26. This academic session, only 52 students, including 40 girls, have been enrolled. Of the total students, 28 belong to the Scheduled Castes, 13 to the Other Backward Classes, one to the Scheduled Tribes and 10 to the General Category. Thus, 42 students, over 80 per cent of the total strength, are from the reserved communities.

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Studying in a local college allows girls to balance their education with household and agricultural responsibilities; going to a distant college entails unnecessary cost. Ganga Ram Singta, pradhan of Koti-Bounch panchayat, emphasises the importance of imparting higher education near the homes of rural students. The shortage of faculty is still a major concern. In the past around nine years, the college had a principal for only about a year and a few months; there has been no regular principal for nearly eight years.

There are 51 students studying Hindi as a subject yet its teaching post has been vacant for more than five years; there had been a Hindi teacher for only two-and-a-half years. There are 50 history students in the college but the subject teacher’s post had remained vacant for around seven years; there had been a history teacher only for about a year.

There are 40 students studying English but the college has a subject teacher for the past three years; the post had remained vacant for around five years between 2017 and 2023. There are 47 students of political science but the college got a subject teacher after the post remained vacant for around two years.

The post of economics teacher had remained vacant for around five years and now a teacher posted on deputation is teaching the subject to only two students. The college has two sanctioned posts of commerce teacher but one post had remained vacant since it was opened and the other had been vacant for around five years. There are at present no commerce students in the college.

The college is also confronting a shortage of non-teaching staff. The posts of Librarian, Superintendent (Grade-II) and Senior Assistant had remained vacant since the college was opened. Of the two sanctioned posts of JOA (IT), one is vacant.

Before the current academic session, the government had ordered the merger of the Ronhat college with Government College Nahan, located around 150 km away. After Industries Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan, who is also the Shillai MLA, intervened, the government withdrew the merger order and opened admissions to the college for this session.

While the merger issue has been resolved, there is need to strengthen infrastructure at the Ronhat college. Abhay Dhamta, pradhan of Ajroli panchayat, and Vinod Kumar, pradhan of Lani Borar panchayat, have stressed the need for having a functional degree college that is accessible to the children of surrounding villages.

Nine years ago, the villagers had donated 35 bighas because they believed their children deserved a college closer to home. Today, 52 students, including 40 girls, are keeping that dream alive. They need a completed campus, teachers for chosen subjects, a regular principal, administrative staff and basic facilities.