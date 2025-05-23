Ronhat’s CHC exposes rural healthcare neglect

A severe healthcare crisis is unfolding in the remote Ronhat sub-tehsil of Sirmaur district, where the Community Health Centre (CHC) has been operating without a single doctor for nearly a month. Residents from over a dozen panchayats in the Ronhat-Ladhi region are now forced to travel up to 40 km for even basic medical treatment.

The only doctor previously posted at the Ronhat CHC was transferred around four weeks ago. Despite sanctioned posts for two general physicians and one dental surgeon, no replacements have been assigned. Even temporary deputations from the Civil Hospital at Shillai have reportedly ceased for the past week, further worsening the situation.

“The government built a hospital here, but without staff, it’s just a building,” said Ravinder Singh Thakur, a local resident. “Even for minor health issues, we have to go to Shillai or Paonta Sahib. In emergencies, we’re forced to rush patients to Nahan, Dehradun, Shimla or even Chandigarh.”

The vacuum in public healthcare is also causing financial distress. With no access to government doctors, residents are turning to private clinics or unqualified practitioners, often paying exorbitant fee. “This is no longer just an inconvenience — it’s a matter of life and death,” said Sunita Devi, a panchayat member.

The CHC in Ronhat serves as a crucial health facility for dozens of villages spread across rugged, hilly terrain. Yet it continues to face chronic staff shortages, despite repeated appeals from activists and gram panchayats. So far, their concerns have received little meaningful response.

Shillai’s Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Ajay Deol said temporary relief is being arranged. “Orders have been issued to depute a doctor from Jarwa PHC to Ronhat for a month. The doctor will start duty this Friday,” he said.

However, the move has failed to pacify public frustration. “Deputation is a temporary patch. What we need is a dedicated, full-time medical team, not stopgap measures,” said Mahender Chauhan, a retired teacher.

With the monsoon season approaching — often leading to landslides and disrupted road access — locals fear the consequences of a prolonged medical vacuum could turn catastrophic. Residents are calling on the Health Department and the state government to act immediately and restore their right to basic healthcare.