Roof caves in, official hurt in Solan

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 15

Nirmal Negi, a superintendent in the office of the Deputy Director, Higher Education, here was grievously injured when a portion of the roof of her office room caved in around 1 pm today.

She was rushed to the local Regional Hospital after being given preliminary treatment at the office.

A major portion of the roof fell on the table when she was having lunch though a major tragedy was averted. Nirmal sustained four stitches on her head. A computer and files placed on the table were damaged in the incident. The staff rushed to help Nirmal, who was bleeding in the head.

Jagdish Chand Negi, Deputy Director, Higher Education, said that higher officials were looking for an alternative place to shift the office, which is in a dilapidated condition.