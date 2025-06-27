Rooting out the problem: Anti-cannabis initiative gains momentum in Sunni

A special drive to destroy cannabis plants was conducted across various areas under the Sunni Nagar Panchayat in Shimla district on the occasion of the International Day Against Drug Abuse. Volunteers from the National Service Scheme (NSS) of PM Shri Government Model Senior Secondary School actively participated in the campaign, uprooting cannabis plants as part of the awareness initiative.

Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Sunni, Rajesh Verma, addressed the volunteers and sensitized them about the harmful effects of drug abuse. He urged the students to stay away from narcotics and become ambassadors of anti-drug awareness in their communities.

Verma also appealed to all citizens to join hands in this effort by removing cannabis plants if found near their homes or institutions. Additionally, he directed all office heads to ensure prompt removal of such plants if they are spotted near any government premises.