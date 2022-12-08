Ropeway proposed in Lug valley, project to cost Rs 60 cr

Abhinav Vashisht

Kullu, December 7

The Tourism Department has submitted a proposal to the government for the construction of a ropeway from Jathani to Mathasaur in the Lug valley of the district at a cost of about Rs 60 crore.

In December last year, the state government had included the Lug valley under the ‘Nai Rahein, Nai Manzilein’ scheme to develop untouched destinations to attract tourists.

A team of the department visited Mathasaur to explore the Lug valley’s development from tourism point of view. There is a huge green pasture at Mathasaur. The place is reachable by foot and hasn’t been explored yet. Mathasaur will emerge as a new tourist destination after the completion of the ropeway.

District Tourism Development Officer Sunayna Sharma says that the project file has been sent to the Ropeway Corporation and further proceedings are underway.

“The Tourism Department is preparing a road map for paragliding and other adventure sports in the Lug valley. Efforts are being made to bring the valley on the tourism map by providing basic facilities. Residents are being encouraged to opt for the homestay scheme,” she adds.

Sharma says this will give a boost to tourism in the valley and people will get employment nearby their homes. Even the Forest Department has prepared a detailed project report and submitted it to the government to develop earmarked spots in the valley from tourism point of view.

The Forest Department’s rest house at Kaisdhar, roads around Kadaun, rest hut at Badasaur and a rain shelter at Naudhar will be developed. The repair of bridges, paths of Mathasaur and other work will be carried out at a cost of Rs 3.41 crore.