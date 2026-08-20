Rotaract Club hosts orientation for Himachal law varsity freshers

Newly admitted students of the Himachal Pradesh National Law University (HPNLU) were apprised of the Rotaract Club’s mission to promote social responsibility, volunteerism and youth leadership during an orientation programme held here on Wednesday.

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The session was organised by the club under the leadership of Prof (Dr) Priti Saxena, Vice-Chancellor, HPNLU. The programme aimed to introduce newly admitted students to the vision, objectives and activities of the Rotaract Club and encourage their active participation in community service and leadership initiatives.

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The students were acquainted with various activities and outreach programmes undertaken by the club, including initiatives in the areas of community service, environmental sustainability, health awareness and social welfare. During the session, students were informed about opportunities available through Rotaract for personality development, teamwork, networking and leadership enhancement.

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The event was organised by Dr Hari Chand, Assistant Professor and club coordinator, along with members of the club, who highlighted the impact of Rotaract activities in fostering a spirit of service and civic engagement among students.