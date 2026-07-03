DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rotary Club installs landmark clock tower in Palampur city

Rotary Club installs landmark clock tower in Palampur city

article_Author
Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:44 AM Jul 03, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The newly installed clock tower in Palampur.
Advertisement

The Rotary Club of Palampur has installed an elegant clock tower in the heart of the city, fulfilling a long-pending demand of residents, traders and social organisations. The landmark is expected to enhance Palampur’s aesthetic appeal while also serving as a functional public utility for both residents and visitors.

Advertisement

The initiative was undertaken after sustained requests of local NGOs, market associations and residents who had long advocated for the installation of a clock tower as a symbol of the heritage and civic pride of the city.

Advertisement

Local MLA Ashish Butail thanked the Rotary Club for its contribution to the beautification of the city. He said that the structure would become a valuable asset for Palampur, one of Himachal Pradesh’s leading tourist destinations, further strengthening its identity as a clean and picturesque hill city. “The Rotary Club has rendered a meaningful public service by creating a landmark that will benefit both residents and tourists. Such initiatives reflect the spirit of community participation in the city’s development,” he added.

Advertisement

Palampur Rotary Club president Ajay Sood said that the project reflected the club’s commitment to community service and urban improvement. He expressed gratitude to local residents, traders and voluntary organisations for their support and cooperation in making the project a reality.

Residents and members of the business community welcomed the installation, calling it a long-awaited addition to the city’s infrastructure. They said that the clock tower would not only improve the appearance of the locality but also emerge as a popular landmark for visitors.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts