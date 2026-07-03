Rotary Club installs landmark clock tower in Palampur city

The Rotary Club of Palampur has installed an elegant clock tower in the heart of the city, fulfilling a long-pending demand of residents, traders and social organisations. The landmark is expected to enhance Palampur’s aesthetic appeal while also serving as a functional public utility for both residents and visitors.

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The initiative was undertaken after sustained requests of local NGOs, market associations and residents who had long advocated for the installation of a clock tower as a symbol of the heritage and civic pride of the city.

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Local MLA Ashish Butail thanked the Rotary Club for its contribution to the beautification of the city. He said that the structure would become a valuable asset for Palampur, one of Himachal Pradesh’s leading tourist destinations, further strengthening its identity as a clean and picturesque hill city. “The Rotary Club has rendered a meaningful public service by creating a landmark that will benefit both residents and tourists. Such initiatives reflect the spirit of community participation in the city’s development,” he added.

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Palampur Rotary Club president Ajay Sood said that the project reflected the club’s commitment to community service and urban improvement. He expressed gratitude to local residents, traders and voluntary organisations for their support and cooperation in making the project a reality.

Residents and members of the business community welcomed the installation, calling it a long-awaited addition to the city’s infrastructure. They said that the clock tower would not only improve the appearance of the locality but also emerge as a popular landmark for visitors.