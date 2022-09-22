Rotten apple dumped along highway near Parwanoo, residents irked

Tribune News Service

Solan, September 21

Heaps of rotten apple dumped along the highway at Tipra village near Parwanoo are emitting a foul smell.

The Parwanoo-based fruit processing plant of the HP Horticulture Produce Marketing & Processing Corporation (HPMC) procures apple under the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) from growers.

While quality apple is sold in the market, remaining are packed in gunny bags and brought to Parwanoo for procurement by the HPMC. Rotten apples are dumped along the highway.

This has become a cause for concern for local residents, who have to bear the stench. They have been protesting over the issue, seeking that the dumping site be changed.

Vineet Kaushik, Additional General Manager, HPMC, Parwanoo, says, “Land owned by the Department of State Taxes and Excise has been designated as a dumping yard for rotten apple for this season. Being an isolated area, it was found fit for dumping.”

He says that five or six growers dump rotten apples on this land. He adds that it is being ensured that the dump is covered with soil to minimise stench.

Kaushik says that efforts should be made for scientific disposal of rotten apples, but it will be an expensive exercise.

The dumping area overlooks the Kaushalya river. Its water quality is already posing problems owing to sewage contamination. The rotten residue of apples could further deteriorate the quality of water in the area.

Pradeep Moudgil, Regional Officer, State Pollution Control Board, Parwanoo, says, “Deputy Commissioner has been requested to consult all stakeholders, comprising the HPMC officials, panchayat representatives of Tipra village, Parwanoo civic body and the Agriculture Produce Marketing Committee officials, to chalk out a permanent solution. A meeting will be convened soon in this regard.”

