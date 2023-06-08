Round Square Conference begins at Sanawar school

Tribune News Service

Solan, June 7

Sanawar Round Square Conference, hosted by Lawrence School, Sanawar, commenced today with 244 delegates representing 27 schools from India and abroad. The participants expressed their views on the theme of “Protect Preserve Progress For Sustainable Development”.

Rajbir Sandhu, Round Square Schools’ support director for Southeast Asia and the Gulf, graced the occasion as the chief guest. She highlighted the profound ideals Round Square stands for and shed light on the projects and services being undertaken worldwide.

Kartick Satyanarayan, founder of Wildlife SOS, shared her views on the critical efforts undertaken by the NGO to safeguard endangered species.

A heritage walk allowed the delegates to delve into the history of the school. The evening witnessed a vibrant show of culture and talent with the Abhinandan event.

Himmat Singh Dhillon, Headmaster, said, “We are thrilled to witness the incredible energy and passion that the conference has ignited. It is an honour to host this esteemed gathering. Together, we will inspire and empower future leaders to create a better world.”

The conference is set to continue with a myriad of sessions, discussions, and immersive experiences, all aimed at shaping the leaders of tomorrow. It promises to be a catalyst for change, offering a platform for young minds to ideate, collaborate, and contribute towards a sustainable future.