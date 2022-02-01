Row over mustard oil being sold under PDS in Nurpur

Rajiv Mahajan

NURPUR, JANUARY 31

The substandard mustard oil is reportedly being sold in fair price shops through the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Nurpur.

After a video clip that had gone viral last week in which a village woman was allegedly showing the poor quality oil, the District Food and Civil Supplies Department (FCSD) authorities swung into action and took random samples of the mustard oil from a local outlet.

In the video, the woman opened a mustard oil pouch, procured from a government outlet, and showed abnormal viscosity while filtering it in a thin piece of cloth. After filtering the oil, she showed a paste-like substance left on the filter cloth. The viral video had put a big question mark on the quality of mustard oil being sold to the consumers through the PDS.

Enquiries reveal that the commodities being sold in the fair price shops are procured by the HP Food and Civil Supplies Corporation (HPFCSC). The HPFCSC has procured the mustard oil from a company in Sangrur district of Punjab and sold for Rs 151 and 156 per litre to BPL and APL ration card holders.

Ajay Mahajan, Kangra Congress president, said like the Jai Ram government, the PDS had collapsed in the state and all subsidised food items, being sold in the fair price shops, were substandard. The government should immediately recall these items from the stores. He also demanded a high-level inquiry into the procurement of the substandard food items meant for the PDS.

Parshotam Singh, Kangra District Food and Civil Supplies Controller, said the Divisional Manager, HPFCSC, had collected the samples of the mustard oil from its godown in Nurpur and sent these for laboratory testing in Shimla and action would be taken after receiving the laboratory report.

