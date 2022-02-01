Row over mustard oil being sold under PDS in Nurpur

Rajiv Mahajan
NURPUR, JANUARY 31
The substandard mustard oil is reportedly being sold in fair price shops through the Public Distribution System (PDS) in Nurpur.
After a video clip that had gone viral last week in which a village woman was allegedly showing the poor quality oil, the District Food and Civil Supplies Department (FCSD) authorities swung into action and took random samples of the mustard oil from a local outlet.
In the video, the woman opened a mustard oil pouch, procured from a government outlet, and showed abnormal viscosity while filtering it in a thin piece of cloth. After filtering the oil, she showed a paste-like substance left on the filter cloth. The viral video had put a big question mark on the quality of mustard oil being sold to the consumers through the PDS.
Enquiries reveal that the commodities being sold in the fair price shops are procured by the HP Food and Civil Supplies Corporation (HPFCSC). The HPFCSC has procured the mustard oil from a company in Sangrur district of Punjab and sold for Rs 151 and 156 per litre to BPL and APL ration card holders.
Ajay Mahajan, Kangra Congress president, said like the Jai Ram government, the PDS had collapsed in the state and all subsidised food items, being sold in the fair price shops, were substandard. The government should immediately recall these items from the stores. He also demanded a high-level inquiry into the procurement of the substandard food items meant for the PDS.
Parshotam Singh, Kangra District Food and Civil Supplies Controller, said the Divisional Manager, HPFCSC, had collected the samples of the mustard oil from its godown in Nurpur and sent these for laboratory testing in Shimla and action would be taken after receiving the laboratory report.
Samples sent for testing
- The mustard oil has been procured from a company in Sangrur and sold for Rs 151 and 156 per litre to BPL and APL ration card holders
- The samples have been collected from a PDS godown in Nurpur and sent for lab testing in Shimla
- Action will be taken after receiving the laboratory report
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Budget 2022-23: Finance Minister spurs spending to sustain eco recovery
While she primes up spending on infrastructure to create job...
Budget is betrayal of salaried, middle classes, nothing for farmers and youth: Congress
Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala says the salar...
India to get its own digital currency by RBI next year: FM
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has already been deliberatin...
Taxpayers can update their ITRs correcting discrepancy/omission within 2 years: FM
In her 2022-23 Budget speech, the Minister says this is an ‘...
Budget: 30 per cent tax on income from cryptocurrency, virtual assets; 1 per cent TDS on buy/sale
The tax proposals will come into effect from April 1 after t...