Royal Bengal tigers set to roar into Renukaji’s mini zoo

Sirmaur is set to witness a historic wildlife moment as a pair of Royal Bengal tigers is all set to become the newest residents of the mini zoo at the Renuka Wildlife Sanctuary. Their arrival will mark the first-ever presence of tigers in a zoo in Himachal Pradesh and is expected to give a major boost to wildlife tourism in the region.

The rescued wild tiger pair is being brought from the Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur, Maharashtra, following the completion of the requisite permissions and clearances. The Forest Department has already made arrangements for their transportation, with the formalities currently under process.

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A modern enclosure spread over nearly half a hectare has been constructed at Renukaji at an estimated cost of Rs 1.67 crore. Designed in accordance with prescribed standards, the facility includes a night shelter, feeding cubicles and other infrastructure required for the safe housing and management of the big cats.

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The department has also established a veterinary hospital at the mini zoo at a cost of around Rs 25 lakh. A veterinary doctor has been deployed to ensure timely medical care for the animals.

The arrival of the tigers assumes significance as they have never previously been housed in any zoo in Himachal Pradesh. Their maintenance involves stringent standards relating to enclosure design, veterinary care, nutrition, safety and animal welfare, making the process considerably more demanding than the introduction of other species.

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Renukaji’s mini zoo, meanwhile, has a history of attracting visitors with its wildlife collection. It was once particularly famous for its lion safari, which at one point housed as many as 27 lions. Over the years, however, the lion population disappeared due to disease and limited breeding, leaving a void in the zoo’s wildlife attractions.

The proposed arrival of the tiger pair is therefore being viewed as a significant revival of the zoo’s appeal. The facility currently houses species including leopards, Himalayan black bears, sambar, chital and barasingha.

The presence of the majestic big cats is expected to strengthen Renukaji’s position as a wildlife tourism destination while also providing visitors with an opportunity to learn about tiger conservation and the importance of protecting India’s threatened wildlife.

DFO Wildlife (Shimla) Dr Shahnawaz Bhat said the tiger pair is being brought from the Gorewada Rescue Centre in Nagpur and that both animals are wild-rescued tigers. He confirmed that all necessary permissions have been obtained and that the enclosure at Renukaji is ready.

He said a team comprising two veterinary doctors and other staff members would accompany the tigers during transportation. Transportation-related formalities are currently in progress, and the pair is most likely to reach Renukaji later this month.

Before transportation, the tigers will undergo a veterinary fitness examination immediately prior to their journey.

The DFO said the tigers are being brought primarily for conservation education and ex-situ conservation, making their arrival significant not merely as a tourist attraction but also as an important step towards wildlife conservation and public awareness.