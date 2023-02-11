Rs 1,072 crore Asian Development Bank loan to promote horticulture

New Delhi, February 10
Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved an over Rs 1,072 crore (USD 130 million) loan to increase agricultural productivity and promote horticulture to raise farmers’ income in Himachal.
The HP Subtropical Horticulture, Irrigation, and Value Addition Project will help increase income and resilience to the effects of climate change of at least 15,000 farm households in Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Sirmaur, Solan and Una.
“More than half of Himachal’s land is in the mountains and 90 per cent of the population lives in rural areas and is dependent on agriculture,” said Sunae Kim, ADB official.
