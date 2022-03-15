Rs 1,146 cr for package IV of Shimla-Mataur highway

Tribune News Service

Hamirpur, March 14

The Centre has approved Rs 1146.19 crore for package IV of the Shimla-Mataur four-lane project. Significantly, the Shimla-Mataur highway was announced by senior BJP leader Nitin Gadkari in 2016 when he was here to address a rally on the completion of four years of the first term of the Modi government.

He had announced that the government had proposed to construct a four-lane highway from Shimla to Mataur near Kangra at cost of Rs 5,000 crore.

The approval of budget of Rs 1146.19 crore was given for rehabilitation and upgrade of existing two-lane road from Chilbahal village in the district to Bhangbar village near Jwalamukhi in Kangra.

Will cut distance by 45 km

Once completed, the highway will reduce the distance between Shimla and Mataur by 45 km and travelling time by over an hour.