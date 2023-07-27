Rs 1,548 crore loss to Jal Shakti Dept: Deputy CM

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 26

During the ongoing monsoon season, more than 8,000 schemes of the Jal Shakti Department have been affected in the state due to heavy rains and cloudbursts, disclosed Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri while speaking to media persons here this evening.

Agnihotri said a loss of more than Rs 1,548 crore had been assessed by the Jal Shakti Department. Most of the drinking water schemes had been made functional by the department on priority.

He stated that funds were being made available for the early completion of various schemes being implemented by the Jal Shakti Department in the district.

Agnihotri was here to attend the International Minjar Fair. Local MLA Neeraj Nayar, former minister Asha Kumari and TS Bharmouri were among others present on the occasion.

