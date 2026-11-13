Rs 1.74 cr PHC to improve healthcare access in remote areas

Education Minister Rohit Thakur today inaugurated a Primary Health Centre (PHC) at Pandranu gram panchayat in the Jubbal-Nawar-Kotkhai Assembly constituency of Shimla district. Constructed at a cost of Rs 1.74 crore, the centre is expected to benefit residents of Pandranu and surrounding areas, including the Chopal subdivision, remote areas of Himachal Pradesh and parts of Uttarakhand, by providing improved healthcare facilities.

Addressing the gathering, the minister said the state government was constructing several public health institutions in the constituency. These included 11 Primary Health Centres, which were in the final stages of construction.

“These centres will soon be dedicated to the people and will provide modern healthcare facilities,” he said.

Thakur said the Kiran region, particularly Pandranu, served as a meeting point of the cultures of Jubbal and Uttarakhand. He added that he shared a close personal connection with Pandranu and the entire Kiran region and, therefore, accorded priority to its development.

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Later, he presided over the closing ceremony of the ‘Shaan-e-Devghar’ volleyball tournament organised by the Pabbar Valley Youth Club at Pandranu.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government had ensured unprecedented and all-round development in the constituency over the past four years. He congratulated the local youth for organising the tournament and said such sporting events were important at a time when the younger generation was increasingly falling prey to drug abuse.

He said volleyball was a popular sport in the state, particularly in Shimla district, which had produced players who had represented the country at national and international levels.

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Thakur further said the government was committed to promoting sports and had taken several important decisions in this direction.

“While there were only eight sports hostels in the state during the first 70 years, their number has now increased to 12. Athletes from across the state are being trained at these hostels,” he said.