Rs 1.98-crore budget okayed for DDU hospital samiti

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 13

A budget of Rs 1.98 crore for Rogi Kalyan Samiti (RKS) of the Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital, Shimla, has been approved.

The budget was approved in the RKS meeting chaired by Shimla DC Aditya Negi. The meeting was also attended by Shimla MLA Harish Janartha and Mayor Surender Chauhan.

Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Lokendra Sharma conducted the meeting and presented a detailed description of the activities of the kalyan samiti. The samiti also proposed to increase the user fee in tests related to blood, biochemistry and pathology.

Janartha said that the government was committed to providing better health facilities to the people.