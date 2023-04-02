Rs 1 crore spent on college infrastructure

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, April 1

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose Government Degree College has excelled in every filed. The college students have brought laurels to the state and district, said Sunil Sharma Bittu, political adviser to Chief Minister, at the annual prize distribution function of the college here today.

He said that all demands placed by the college principal would be sent to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for consideration. Earlier, Principal Promod Patial highlighted the achievements of the college and students during the current session.