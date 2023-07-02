Rs 1 crore spent on restoring Jalpa Mata temple

Our Correspondent

Chamba, July 1

The Bhatalwan Mandir Vikas Samiti has reportedly spent over Rs 1 crore on restoring ancient Jalpa Mata temple at Bhatalwan village on the outskirts of Chamba town.

Situated across the Ravi, the temple holds immense historical and cultural significance as the revered ‘Kul devi’ (family deity) of numerous families in the region.

However, due to the lack of maintenance work over time, the temple was in a dilapidated state with decayed roof planks, broken and missing slates and visible cracks on the floor.

Samiti president Hari Ram Puri today said that substantial progress had been made in the restoration work and the 9.5-bigha plot of lush green land surrounding the temple was also being restored.

Initially, the focus had been on repairing the roof and addressing the floor’s structural issues. The samiti is planning to construct a gate at the beginning of the link road to the temple besides a community hall on the premises.