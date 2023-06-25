Rs 100-crore plan to decongest Shimla’s Circular Road: Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 24

The state government has prepared a Rs 100-crore plan to decongest the Circular Road in Shimla city and give a fillip to tourism, said Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

He said, “The plan includes various initiatives aimed at improving infrastructure in this historic city to provide seamless experience to visitors. Out of the allocated funds, around Rs 77 crore will be spent on the acquisition of land and structures on private land, while Rs 20 crore has been earmarked for the widening of the Circular Road. Besides, Rs 3 crore has been provided for the construction of a flyover from Metropole Hotel to the High Court junction.”

Sukhu directed the Public Works Department to expedite the work. He told it to prepare a detailed project report in this regard by conducting a survey and identifying all bottlenecks. “Parking lots will also be created in Shimla city,” he added.

He said, “We are focusing on promoting lesser known tourist destinations. The Kangra valley is set to be declared the tourism capital of the state and about Rs 3,000 crore will be spent on developing infrastructure in the district. Around 72 lakh tourists have visited the state up to May and the government aims to increase this number to five crore in the next five years. Thus, it is essential to improve infrastructure .”