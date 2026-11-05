Rs 10L ransom call rattles Kullu trader

The police have registered an FIR after a general store businessman in Kullu reported receiving an extortion demand of Rs 10 lakh made in the name of the Lawrence group, along with threats to kill him if the money was not paid. The accused made calls from foreign mobile numbers to pressure the businessman into paying. The businessman is from a Sikh family.

According to the complaint filed at the Kullu police station, the businessman, Tejinder Singh, received a call on his mobile phone from an unidentified foreign number at 8.02 pm on November 2. The caller identified himself as a member of the Lawrence group and demanded Rs 10 lakh, saying he would send a bank account number for depositing the amount. The businessman blocked the number.

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At 8.09 pm, another call came from a different foreign number. The caller threatened that if the Rs 10 lakh was not paid by the next morning, the businessman would be killed. At 8.11 pm, the same number called again. After recognising the voice, the businessman blocked the second number as well.

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Following the incident, the businessman called up the police helpline 100 and informed them. He then went to the Kullu police station and filed a written complaint. Based on the complaint, the police have registered an FIR under Section 308(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Superintendent of Police Abhishek Sekar said that with the help of the cyber cell, the call details of both suspicious mobile numbers are being analysed. Further investigation is underway.

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It is not yet clear whether the person who made threatening calls to the businessman has any actual connection with the Lawrence gang or whether someone simply used the gang’s name to intimidate him.

According to the available information, such calls often involve internet-based calling services or numbers with foreign country codes. This is done to conceal the caller’s real location and identity.

Authorities advise people not to panic or send any money and not to share bank account details or OTPs. The caller’s number, the time of the call, call recordings, and screenshots should be preserved. Even if the number is to be blocked, its record should be kept first.

The matter should be reported immediately by calling 112 and a written complaint should be filed at the nearest police station. If there is a demand for money online or a suspicion of fraud, the cyber helpline 1930 should also be informed.

Instead of sharing information about the threat on social media, people should report it to the police and alert family members and employees.