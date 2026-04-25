icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 110 crore HIMCARE scam: Fake bills for ‘uterus operations on men’ prompt SIT probe

Rs 110 crore HIMCARE scam: Fake bills for ‘uterus operations on men’ prompt SIT probe

he Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) has set up an eight-member SIT

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:36 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Image for representation. Image credits/iStock
Advertisement

The Himachal Pradesh State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (SV&ACB) has set up an eight-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe alleged irregularities in the HIMCARE scheme.

Advertisement

The SIT, headed by Inspector General Bimal Gupta, has been tasked with thoroughly investigating the matter.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu first raised the issue during the Budget Session of Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly. He said government funds were misused through fraudulent bills.

Advertisement

The CM also cited cases showing uterus removal surgeries, or hysterectomies, claimed for men, highlighting a major scam. The alleged fraud is estimated at around Rs 110 crore.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts