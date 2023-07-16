 Rs 126-crore loss in Una due to floods, says DC : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Rs 126-crore loss in Una due to floods, says DC

Rs 126-crore loss in Una due to floods, says DC

Rs 126-crore loss in Una due to floods, says DC

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Our Correspondent

Una, July 15

Una DC Raghav Sharma today said that the recent heavy rain and floods caused damage to the tune of Rs 126 crore in the district. In a press note, he spelt out the detailed loss calculated by various departments.

The DC said the damage caused to drinking water and irrigation schemes was estimated to be around Rs 52.5 crore, while the PWD put the damage caused to roads, bridges and other infrastructure at Rs 42 crore. The Swan River Flood Management Project suffered a loss of Rs 2.9 crore, while the Electricity Department has put the loss caused to its various installations at Rs 22.3 crore.

According to the Agriculture Department, standing crops suffered a loss of around Rs 3 crore. In all, 42 houses were completely damaged, while 118 other suffered partial damage, causing an estimated loss of around Rs 22.3 crore.

#Una

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab flood catastrophe: 'Where is the government, leaders only coming to click photos for social media'; anger grows as flood situation worsens

2
Punjab punjab floods

Rain fury: Sultanpur Lodhi MLA Rana Inder Partap Singh booked for breaking 'bundh'

3
Trending

Wave sweeps woman at Bandra Bandstand in Mumbai, chilling video goes viral

4
Punjab

Punjab rain fury: Patiala, Sangrur, Ludhiana, Moga among 15 worst flood-hit districts as Sutlej, Ghaggar overflow

5
Punjab

Bambhia gang member under treatment escapes from hospital where Lawrence Bishnoi is admitted

6
Trending

Pakistani man finds ‘best place to catch rich people', begs on flight for money to build madrasa; video goes viral

7
Himachal

IMD issues Orange alert for heavy rain in 7 Himachal districts for next 72 hours

8
Amritsar

Robber shot dead in police encounter

9
Business

Sensex closes above historic 66,000 mark for first time

10
Entertainment

Marathi actor Ravindra Mahajani found dead in Pune; police say ‘he died around three days ago’

Don't Miss

View All
Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh
Haryana

Taken for kittens, leopard cubs brought home in Nuh

Choked water passages behind flooding: Experts
Punjab

Choked water passages behind Punjab flooding, say Experts

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM
Himachal

6 copters deployed to carry out rescue operations: CM

Hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts
Himachal

Atithi Devo Bhava: Himachal hoteliers offer free stay to tourists, win hearts

‘Don’t turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles’
Chandigarh

'Don't turn on ignition in flood-damaged vehicles'

Heavy rains drench Punjab, more downpour expected over Amritsar, Gurdaspur
Punjab

Incessant rain throws normal life out of gear in Punjab; flood-like situation in Patiala, Mohali leaves residents harried

Chandigarh records highest 24-hour July rain in 23 years
Chandigarh

Chandigarh breaks 23-year record of highest rain in July

Himachal Pradesh rain fury; IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides
Himachal

Himachal Pradesh rain fury: IMD issues 'red' alert, warns of flooding and landslides

Top News

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, UAE join hands for trade in local currencies

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

India, France to bolster counter-terror steps

‘Horizon 25’ document draws roadmap for bilateral ties over ...

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

In French pact, HAL gets next-gen tech for copter engines

IMRH expected to replace Russian Mi-17s

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Monsoon Fury: 48 Mansa villages face flooding as Ghaggar breaches banks at 2 spots

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents

Houses lost in rain, loans make it worse for Solan residents


Cities

View All

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Pungrain dacoity case solved, four men held with trucks, pistol

Patwari held for taking Rs 4K bribe

Water below danger mark in Ravi, Beas

Farmers yet to drain floodwater from fields

State of amenities: Sans gardener, sanitation goes for toss at second park in Bhalla Colony

City to have SCADA centre next month

Chandigarh to have SCADA centre next month

Three Sukhna Choe bridges still closed

70K candidates to take test for 177 posts of conductor, driver

36 down with diarrhoea in Mohali district

Health activities under watch in district, says DC

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

Yamuna level recedes, but fresh rain a worry

How Army cut open gates of barrage under ITO bridge

After DU course on Savarkar, JNU mulls chapters on Shivaji

Fire at DCM building on Barakhamba Road

Two arrested over filing of fake GST returns

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Post deluge, women, kids, elderly struggle for survival

Govt prepared to prevent spread of waterborne diseases: Health Minister

Union Minister visits flood-affected areas

Railways resumes train services from Jalandhar

Special Secretary reviews health facilities at rehab centre, Civil Hospital in Hoshiarpur

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Ludhiana residents still facing trouble in areas hit by Ganda Nullah

Water level recedes in most flood-hit areas in Ludhiana

Body of Navy engineer swept away in Manali floods found

Ludhiana NGOs raise Rs 17.5 crore to give new lease of life to toddler

Ludhiana businessman duped of Rs 32 lakh

Boy washed away

Boy washed away

Lok Adalat : 111 cases setlled

Cops crack murder case, arrest five

Thefts rise in flood-hit Gopal Colony

Residents protest dumping of waste on Sirhind Choe banks