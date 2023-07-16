Rs 126-crore loss in Una due to floods, says DC

Our Correspondent

Una, July 15

Una DC Raghav Sharma today said that the recent heavy rain and floods caused damage to the tune of Rs 126 crore in the district. In a press note, he spelt out the detailed loss calculated by various departments.

The DC said the damage caused to drinking water and irrigation schemes was estimated to be around Rs 52.5 crore, while the PWD put the damage caused to roads, bridges and other infrastructure at Rs 42 crore. The Swan River Flood Management Project suffered a loss of Rs 2.9 crore, while the Electricity Department has put the loss caused to its various installations at Rs 22.3 crore.

According to the Agriculture Department, standing crops suffered a loss of around Rs 3 crore. In all, 42 houses were completely damaged, while 118 other suffered partial damage, causing an estimated loss of around Rs 22.3 crore.

