Rs 127-crore water supply scheme for Barsar

Our Correspondent

Hamirpur, June 30

The Department of Irrigation and Public Health has initiated steps to set up a major water supply scheme of Rs 127 crore for the Barsar constituency to tackle the water scarcity problem.

Under the scheme, 155 lakh litre of water from the Govind Sagar reservoir will be lifted and distributed to the villages. The department had planned to supply 100 litres of water per person in 294 villages of the constituency.

According to sources, the government has released the required finances for the scheme to the department, which was mooted during the BJP regime and the Budget requirement is estimated to be nearly Rs 200 crore.

The water was to be lifted from the Beas. After the Congress came to power in the state, the plan was reviewed and it was decided to lift the water from Govind Sagar near Kosarian village in Bilaspur district. It reduced the distance of the source by 25 km, leading to reduction in the cost of the project.

Dharmender Gill, Chief Engineer, IPH Department, said the change in the source had reduced the cost and execution time of the project.

It was also learnt that the department had completed the tendering formalities and awarded the work to a construction company. Notably, the main storage tank of the scheme would be constructed in Chambeh village. The water from Chambeh water storage tank would be supplied to various tanks in the area from where it would be supplied to villages.

Barsar XEN Devraj Chauhan said the scheme would be implementing as soon as the construction company completes the project. He added that once finished, there would be no shortage of water in the Barsar constituency.