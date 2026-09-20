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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 13-crore land transactions under scrutiny, Vigilance widens probe

Rs 13-crore land transactions under scrutiny, Vigilance widens probe

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Naresh Thakur
Tribune News Service
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:42 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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The suspected land transactions are allegedly linked to accused Nek Ram, his wife and mother in Dharamsala and Palampur.
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The State Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau, Dharamsala, has widened its probe into the alleged land transactions worth around Rs 13 crore, involving suspected manipulation of revenue records related to government and forestland. The suspected land transactions are allegedly linked to accused Nek Ram, his wife and mother in Dharamsala and Palampur. Nek Ram was arrested on September 1 and produced before a court the next day, which remanded him in three-day police custody. He was again produced before the court on Saturday and granted bail. Meanwhile, the Vigilance Bureau, in a press statement, stated that Nek Ram was arrested on September 1 in connection with an FIR registered at the Vigilance Bureau’s police station at Dharamsala. The case pertains to the allegations of manipulation of revenue records, use of suspicious documents and forged signatures, execution of a general power of attorney (GPA) and subsequent transfer of land on the basis of such documents, it stated.

The Vigilance Bureau said that the investigators were examining the sources of funds, financial transactions and the identity of the actual beneficiaries of properties valued at around Rs 13 crore. It added that the investigation also brought under scrutiny Nek Ram’s alleged links to revenue officials and his suspected involvement in other land transactions. The Vigilance Bureau is examining whether he allegedly acted as a conduit or intermediary for any politician or public servant(s) and whether the transactions point to a wider nexus.

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“The investigation is continuing and further facts may emerge during the course of the probe,” the Vigilance Bureau said. The investigators are also examining documentary and financial linkages, including the circumstances surrounding the reported disappearance of original revenue records. The role of persons allegedly linked to the transactions and the identity of the actual beneficiaries are yet to be established.

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