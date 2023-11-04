Rs 150 crore to be spent on rural roads in Seraj: Vikramaditya Singh

Tribune News Service

Mandi, November 3

Public Works Department (PWD) Minister Vikramaditya Singh said today that Rs 150 crore would be spent in the Seraj Assembly constituency of Mandi district under the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

The minister, while addressing the gathering after inaugurating a local fair at Chhatri in the Seraj constituency, said, “The Dev Samaj is our tradition and culture. It is very important to cherish it and maintain faith in it. This is what makes us different from the people of other areas of the country. Himachal Pradesh is known as Devbhoomi and it is our responsibility to maintain this faith.”

Vikramaditya took the blessings of the deities, including Magru Mahadev. On his arrival, the members of the fair committee welcomed him. He said that Rs 2,600 crore would be spent in the state under the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana.

He said, “The Central Government has approved Rs 3,000 crore for road projects. All works started during the tenure of the former Chief Minister in the Seraj Assembly constituency will be completed so that the people of the area could reap their benefits.”

The minister said that strict instructions had been given to officials concerned to ensure complete quality in road construction.

