Rs 16.76 crore relief for 113 families affected by Gaggal airport expansion

The Himachal Government has approved Rs 16.76 crore to assist 113 families running businesses on government land in the vicinity of the Kangra-Gaggal Airport.

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Congress deputy chief whip Kewal Singh Pathania announced today that the state government was providing fair compensation to landowners for the Gaggal airport’s expansion. In addition, the government had approved Rs 16.76 crore, on humanitarian grounds, for 113 families running shops and businesses on nearby government land, he said. The airport expansion was expected to significantly boost tourism in the region, he said.

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Pathania expressed gratitude to the Chief Minister for adopting this compassionate approach. He said this was perhaps the first such case in the country where people running businesses on government land were being provided financial assistance by the government in connection with the acquisition project.

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Pathania said during the CM’s visit to the district, several delegations had met him and requested financial assistance for these shopkeepers.

“The expansion of Gaggal airport will increase the inflow of high-end tourists to Kangra district and create new employment opportunities for the local people, bringing significant economic benefits to the area,” he said.