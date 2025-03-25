DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 18-cr multi-storey parking at HPU soon

Rs 18-cr multi-storey parking at HPU soon

To address the ongoing parking issues at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), the university authorities have decided to construct a multi-storey parking facility at a cost of Rs 18.96 crores. The new parking facility will be built near the library building,...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:20 AM Mar 25, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

To address the ongoing parking issues at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), the university authorities have decided to construct a multi-storey parking facility at a cost of Rs 18.96 crores. The new parking facility will be built near the library building, located at the main campus of the university.

In addition to the multi-storey parking, the university has plans to create several other parking spaces across the campus. One such space will be located near the faculty house along the main road, for which Rs 1.10 crores have been allocated. The university will also build parking space near the main girls hostel complex with an investment of Rs 31.15 lakhs.

For the boys and girls hostel complex at Porter’s Hills, the university plans to spend Rs 1.69 crores on creating additional parking spaces. A parking area for non-teaching employees will also be constructed at Cheriteen Estate, with an estimated cost of Rs 90.51 lakhs. Moreover, a parking space will be provided at the Teachers’ Colony area, with an allocation of Rs 1.47 crores.

Advertisement

Prof Satya Prakash Bansal, officiating vice-chancellor of HPU, stated that the lack of adequate parking space had been a major issue at the university. He assured that efforts were underway to enhance the parking capacity to benefit students, teaching and non-teaching staff.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper