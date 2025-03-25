Rs 18-cr multi-storey parking at HPU soon

To address the ongoing parking issues at Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), the university authorities have decided to construct a multi-storey parking facility at a cost of Rs 18.96 crores. The new parking facility will be built near the library building, located at the main campus of the university.

In addition to the multi-storey parking, the university has plans to create several other parking spaces across the campus. One such space will be located near the faculty house along the main road, for which Rs 1.10 crores have been allocated. The university will also build parking space near the main girls hostel complex with an investment of Rs 31.15 lakhs.

For the boys and girls hostel complex at Porter’s Hills, the university plans to spend Rs 1.69 crores on creating additional parking spaces. A parking area for non-teaching employees will also be constructed at Cheriteen Estate, with an estimated cost of Rs 90.51 lakhs. Moreover, a parking space will be provided at the Teachers’ Colony area, with an allocation of Rs 1.47 crores.

Prof Satya Prakash Bansal, officiating vice-chancellor of HPU, stated that the lack of adequate parking space had been a major issue at the university. He assured that efforts were underway to enhance the parking capacity to benefit students, teaching and non-teaching staff.