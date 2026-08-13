Rs 190-crore Himachal Niketan nears completion in national capital

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Sukhu took stock of the ongoing construction and directed officials to complete the remaining works at the earliest so that the facility could be dedicated to the people of Himachal Pradesh soon.

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He said Himachal Niketan would provide comfortable and quality accommodation to people from the state visiting Delhi, particularly for medical treatment and educational purposes. The facility would offer almost four-star category amenities and serve as an important support system for Himachalis visiting the national capital, he added.

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Built at an estimated cost of around Rs 190 crore, Himachal Niketan will have 107 rooms, besides a restaurant, banquet hall, two multipurpose halls, a meeting hall and student dormitories.

The facility will also have adequate parking, landscaped gardens, EV charging stations and other modern amenities.

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The Chief Minister said the project was of significant importance for the people of the state and directed officials to ensure that the remaining works were completed within the stipulated timeframe without compromising on quality.