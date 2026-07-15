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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 194-crore Central funds for power supply network upgrade in Sirmaur: Bindal

Rs 194-crore Central funds for power supply network upgrade in Sirmaur: Bindal

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Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 10:18 PM Jul 15, 2026 IST
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Rajeev Bindal, state BJP president
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BJP state president Rajeev Bindal on Tuesday said that the work on a Rs 194.42-crore project to modernise and strengthen the electricity distribution network in Sirmaur district was progressing rapidly under the Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) of the Central Government. Bindal, while addressing mediapersons in Nahan, said that the project was fully funded by the Central Government through the Power Finance Corporation (PFC), the nodal agency for implementing the scheme. He added that the aim of the initiative was to build a reliable and future-ready power infrastructure in Sirmaur district.

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Bindal said that works worth Rs 86.75 crore were being executed in the Nahan Assembly constituency, worth Rs 70.50 crore in Paonta Sahib and of Rs 37.17 crore in Rajgarh. He added that the project included linking the Khairi powerhouse with the Moginand grid, connecting the Andheri powerhouse with Khairi and Moginand, creating new electricity infrastructure and ensuring uninterrupted 24x7 power supply to Nahan town through two independent sources. The modernisation of the distribution network was also underway in the industrial areas of Kala Amb, Dhaula Kuan, Nahan, Do-Sadka, Dhati and Paonta Sahib, he added.

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Bindal thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central Government for extending financial assistance under the RDSS. He criticised the Congress government and a state minister for allegedly claiming credit for the project, asserting that the state government was implementing the works through the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board while the Central Government had provided the entire funding. He urged the state government to present the facts transparently before the public.

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