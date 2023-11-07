Rs 2.17 crore gold jewellery seized

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 6

The State Taxes and Excise department has seized gold jewellery worth Rs 2.17 crore being taken without valid documents.

Commissioner State Taxes and Excise, Dr Yunus informed here today that on the basis of secret information, the teams of Shimla and Solan districts set up checkpoints at different places and seized gold jewellery. Team Shimla seized Rs 1.33 crore and team Solan seized jewellery worth Rs 84 lakh. Taking action under the Goods and Services Tax Act (GST Act, 2017) the department has collected a fine of Rs 13 lakh, he added.

The excise teams also took action against those indulging in illegal liquor trade. The excise teams destroyed 200 lts of liquor and seized 23 boxes of English and country liquor in Shimla, Mandi, Una, and Kullu districts. One can share information or register complaints about cases of illegal liquor and tax evasion on toll-free number 1800-180-8060 and WhatsApp number 9418331426, he added.

